More from Omarosa on Her Time at the Trump White House

Omarosa Manigault-Newman is using her time in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house to spill some tea about what life was like for her inside Donald Trump’s white house.

On Saturday’s episode, Omarosa, who served as the Office of Public Liaison’s director of communications, compared the freedom she felt leaving his administration to being freed from a plantation.

“I’m emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off a plantation. Hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus,” she said in a clip that aired Saturday but was reportedly filmed on her sixth day in the house.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted… I’ve been defending somebody for so long. Now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f–ked up.’”

Omarosa continued to reflect on the prejudices she faced in the White House to fellow houseguest Shannon Elizabeth, who asked why she left in January.

“I was literally the only African American woman in the senior staff,” she said. “I’m going to meetings with people who are ignoring me, or because I was black, people wouldn’t even talk to me. And it wasn’t just the black thing — it was the woman thing.”

She added that many of her male colleagues disliked her because of the amount of trust Trump had in her.

“These men felt like, ‘We don’t need any woman telling us what to do.’ And then here’s the president going, ‘Did you ask Omarosa what she thinks?’ So then they hated me more,” she said. “So I’m trying to figure out… Why didn’t you tell me about the welfare reform meeting? I’m the one that was on welfare.”

She also offered insight into Trump’s obsession with Twitter.

“What he does is tweet something controversial and the news distracts and spins and then…over,” she said. “Donald will tweet something, insult somebody’s face. The press will be on that for three days, and we push through 16 unfunded mandates and nobody would notice.”

Omarosa revealed that the White House has a designated Twitter and Facebook rep, though they are essentially powerless, as Trump often tweets when he wants, what he wants and early in the morning.

“He’s up in his underwear or something at four in the morning. Who’s gonna monitor that? The bad tweets happen between four and six in the morning,” she said. “Ain’t nobody up there but Melania (Trump). She walks around like this, ‘He can do whatever he wants.’ She ain’t saying nothing.”

