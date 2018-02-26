News
Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dead At 44, Cause Of Death Unknown

Ensa Cosby has reportedly passed away.

Bill Cosby daughters Ensa, Erika and Evin at the Candace Awa

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

Bill Cosby lost another child at the end of last week, as his daughter Ensa Cosby reportedly passed away in Massachusetts this past Friday. While the late 44-year-old’s cause of death is unknown at this time, TMZ reports she suffered from severe medical issues in the past and may have even been waiting on a kidney transplant.

Ensa loved her father and ridiculed the media for ruining his “innocent” name. “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others,” she said in a statement released last year. “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Back in 1997, Cosby lost his teenage son Ennis in a failed robbery attempt. May Ensa, pictured above with sisters Erika and Evin, rest in peace.

