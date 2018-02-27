Robin Thicke Welcomes Baby with His 23 Year Old Girlfriend [Video]

Robin Thicke Welcomes Baby with His 23 Year Old Girlfriend [Video]

For Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, age is just a number. April, 23, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Mia Love Thicke, on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Robin also has 7½-year-old son, Julian Fuego, from his mariage with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April announced the birth via Instagram. Take a look at the sweet video below.

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Business and pleasure! Bali livin! #yellowshorts

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

