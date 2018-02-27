Robin Thicke Welcomes Baby with His 23 Year Old Girlfriend [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
For Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary, age is just a number. April, 23, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Mia Love Thicke, on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Robin also has 7½-year-old son, Julian Fuego, from his mariage with ex-wife Paula Patton.
April announced the birth via Instagram. Take a look at the sweet video below.
