Crazy Signs in Cleveland Pop up asking Lebron James to move to Philly

If you drove down 480 towards downtown Cleveland you may have seen 3 weird signs. A company in Philadelphia has bought these signs in what is an obvious attempt at getting King James attention.

“We have an amazing city, it’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO, told Complex. “We think the best athletes should want to play here.”

The billboards that will be up for three months, were put there by Power Home Remodeling a company based in Chester Pennsylvania. A spokesperson has told Darren Rovell a writer for Espn that they want to use these billboards to put their teams name in the conversation for when Jame’s contract is up. Think this will sway the Kings decision when it’s time to decide to stay or go? Let us know in the comments.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

