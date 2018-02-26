STRRRRAAAAIIITT: The Best Internet Reactions To Safaree’s Leaked Nude Video

1 reads Leave a comment
Looks like the Internet finally caught on to what #TeamHB has known all along, ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Safaree Samuels is one of the sexiest men alive.
Disbelievers immediately jumped on the bandwagon after some risky footage of the rapper’s eggplant hit Twitter.
He’s not so ‘corny’ to you all anymore, is he?
Read more for the best reactions to the coconut oil goodness:
RELATED LINKS
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2017 Is Safaree Samuels
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Gets The Chance To Win Juju Over
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours