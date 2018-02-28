Black People Who Are Banned From Traveling To Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
With the success of “Black Panther,” Wakanda pride is at an all-time high. But some of the folks who are hopping on the bandwagon, actually won’t be allowed entry into the country, like R. Kelly. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
