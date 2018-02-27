Prank Call: Woman Refuses To Give Up Refrigerator For Charity [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Woman Refuses To Give Up Refrigerator For Charity

In this prank call, a woman calls up from a charity looking for a donation that was promised. She says Mr. Fletcher, who actually does not live at residence she called, promised to donate the refrigerator. But the woman who has answered the phone says that promise has nothing to do with her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

