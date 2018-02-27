Randy Kessler On Why Adopting Family Members Is Easier Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Randy Kessler was hanging out in the morning show studio answer everyone’s family court questions. He explained why a parent who has custody might have to pay more in child support, especially since the goal is ultimately to maintain a normal life for children through custody battles. Then, a Tennessee man says more of his money is being demanded from him for child support, even though he now has custody of his other two other children. Randy explains why he should make the case for and totally deserves a lower payment.

Lastly, a woman has two family members who are going up for adoption, and she wants to stop the adoption from going through, and keep the children in the family. Randy explains that adoption is easier now for single parents, gay parents, adoption within the family is. Child is turning 18 and going to college, but this man likely won’t be forced to empty his pockets for it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Randy Kessler Explains The Process Of “Legitimation” For Unmarried Fathers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Randy Kessler On How Tyrese Violated Immigration Laws [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Randy Kessler On Why You Should Be Nice In A Custody Battle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: