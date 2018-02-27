Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 42 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Patti Labelle

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

Greenleaf fans are about to see a familiar face when the show returns for its third season. Patti Labelle herself will be joining the cast as “Maxine Patterson.” Patterson is a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. An old friend of Mae (Lynn Whitfield)’s from her college days, Maxine will be Lady Mae’s sounding board and greatest ally as she attempts to consolidate her power at Calvary.

Greenleaf season 3 is currently in production in Atlanta and returns to OWN later this summer.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED ARTICLES

Lamman Rucker Is Excited For ‘Greenleaf’ To Come Back

‘Greenleaf’ Star Greg Alan Williams Says The Show Is Changing How The World Sees Black People

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 41 mins ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 42 mins ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 18 hours ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 5 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 7 days ago
02.20.18
Photos