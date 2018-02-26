Black History Month
BHM: QB Russ Wilson, 2nd African American to Win Superbowl Game

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
On Sunday, Virginia represented the Seattle Seahawks strong at Superbowl XLVIII at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Quarterback Russell Wilson , 25, grew up in Richmond and attended Collegiate School. Kam Chancellor, safety, grew up in Norfolk and attended VA Tech. Percy Harvin, a wide receiver, grew up in Chesapeake, VA and Michael Robinson, fullback, grew up in Eastern Henrico County and attended Varina High School.

Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks for their first Superbowl win since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979. Wilson won the Superbowl title after his second season in the NFL. Thanks to Quarterback Russell Wilson and his team for a dominating defense on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos scored their first and only touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the game. And, The Vince Lombardi trophy was presented to the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson becomes the 2nd African American quarterback to win a Superbowl Championship game.

Congratulations and Happy Black History Month! Miss Community Clovia

