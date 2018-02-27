Mo’Nique Congratulates Tiffany Haddish on Her Netflix Deal

We see Tiffany Haddish is making money moves this year! Not only is she a spokesperson for Groupon but now she speak up on her new deal with Netflix!

According to Tiffany, she signed her deal ‘way before’ Mo’Nique began her crusade.

I already got a deal and I signed it way before she said a thing and its not legend money but its enough to take care of my family for min. #Facts — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) February 24, 2018

Mo’Nique hopped in Tiffany’s mentions to congratulate her with no shade!

You've done nothing wrong my sister. You KEEP SHINING! I am proud of you. You keep doing what your doing. You are making it better for the next ones. Luv u 2 life. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 25, 2018

Tiffany also has a signed two-year first-look deal with HBO — so we wonder when she will have the time for Netflix. But none the less she is booked and busy. I think Mo could take some pointers from Tiff on how make money and keep it professional in the process…

Congrats Tiff! Make that money girl!