Mo’Nique Congratulates Tiffany Haddish on Her Netflix Deal

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 41 mins ago
2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

We see Tiffany Haddish is making money moves this year! Not only is she a spokesperson for Groupon but now she speak up on her new deal with Netflix!

According to Tiffany, she signed her deal ‘way before’ Mo’Nique began her crusade.

Mo’Nique hopped in Tiffany’s mentions to congratulate her with no shade! 

Tiffany also has a signed two-year first-look deal with HBO — so we wonder when she will have the time for Netflix. But none the less she is booked and busy. I think Mo could take some pointers from Tiff on how make money and keep it professional in the process…

Congrats Tiff! Make that money girl!

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

