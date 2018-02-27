Mo’Nique Congratulates Tiffany Haddish on Her Netflix Deal

0 reads Leave a comment
We see Tiffany Haddish is making money moves this year! Not only is she a spokesperson for Groupon but now she speak up on her new deal with Netflix!
According to Tiffany, she signed her deal ‘way before’ Mo’Nique began her crusade.
Mo’Nique hopped in Tiffany’s mentions to congratulate her with no shade!
Tiffany also has a signed two-year first-look deal with HBO — so we wonder when she will have the time for Netflix. But none the less she is booked and busy. I think Mo could take some pointers from Tiff on how make money and keep it professional in the process…
Congrats Tiff! Make that money girl!
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)
9 photos Launch gallery
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)
1. Relax & Live1 of 9
2. Be Grateful For The Struggle2 of 9
3. Live Like A Queen3 of 9
4. Try Again4 of 9
5. Educate Yourself5 of 9
6. Invest In Great Friends6 of 9
7. Dream Big7 of 9
8. Healing8 of 9
9. Speaking Up9 of 9
comments – Add Yours