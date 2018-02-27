Chance The Rapper Supports Mo’Nique in Her Netflix Boycott

Chance the Rapper has come forward in support of Mo’Nique and her crusade against Netflix.

The Oscar winner has been accusing the streaming service of gender and racial discrimination after learning that she was offered less money for a standup comedy special than her white counterpart Amy Schumer, and both were offered less than comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Last week, Mo’Nique took her plight to “The View” and “The Breakfast Club,” which prompted Chicago artist Chance the Rapper to lend some public support.

“I’m with Mo’Nique,” he tweeted Saturday.

“Anybody remember when Mo’Nique filmed a special in a women’s correctional facility,” he added, referring to her 2007 film “I Coulda Been Your Cellmate,” shot at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. “I remember. Black women, you deserve better.”

