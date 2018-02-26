Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44 Years Old

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
356 reads
Leave a comment

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of Bill Cosby, has passed reportedly passed away today, February 26, 2018 at the age of 44. The details of her passing has not yet been disclosed.

via TMZ:

Ensa was always in her dad’s corner, releasing a statement last year, “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.”

She went on to say … “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

The cause of death is unknown, although we’re told she had significant medical issues in the past. We’re told she had kidney issues and possibly was in line for a transplant.

Prayers are with the ‘Cosby’ family.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 5 hours ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 21 hours ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 5 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Photos