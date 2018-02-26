Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44 Years Old

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of Bill Cosby, has passed reportedly passed away today, February 26, 2018 at the age of 44. The details of her passing has not yet been disclosed.

Ensa was always in her dad’s corner, releasing a statement last year, “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.”

She went on to say … “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

The cause of death is unknown, although we’re told she had significant medical issues in the past. We’re told she had kidney issues and possibly was in line for a transplant.

Prayers are with the ‘Cosby’ family.

