Unlikely Collabs: Navy Seal Listened To The Game’s “Red Nation” Before Killing Osama Bin Laden

A pretty insane flex for the California rapper

Posted 4 hours ago
This navy seal just gave The Game a huge shoutout, and it’s probably not for what you’d expect.

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who is credited with firing the kill shot that ended Osama Bin Laden, recently revealed that he got some motivation for the mission by bumping Game’s track, “Red Nation” that fateful night.

 TMZ caught up with O’Neill on Saturday near Washington D.C., and they picked his brain about his song selection for what would end up being one of the most important nights of his life. The American hero said about his song selection, “The night of [the raid], yeah, I actually listened to ‘Red Nation’ by The Game. Yeah, that’s no kidding…He’s got some good stuff going on.”

So The Game might have had some influence on the Navy SEALS killing Osama Bin Laden…probably not what most people would expect from the Compton emcee, but if you’ve listened to “Red Nation” you’d know it does a good job of getting everyone pumped up. Shoutout to Robert O’Neill for his taste in music.

