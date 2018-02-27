9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner $1.4 Million Push Present [Video]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 42 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Kylie Jenner revealed on social media her ‘push present’ — a black Ferrari La Ferrari.

The model  starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine.

 

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

25 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 41 mins ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 42 mins ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 18 hours ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 5 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 7 days ago
02.20.18
Photos