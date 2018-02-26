Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Vick Charity Shoe Giveaway

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Big Boi treated several residents of Atlanta’s Patients of Loving Arms Hospice to a day at the movies. The Outkast luminary and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters to screen Black Panther for the residents and their families, according to Fox 5. 

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed explained why it was important to the Hip Hop vet.

“It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well,” she said. “And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life.”

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 14 hours ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
Photos