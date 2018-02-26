Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Big Boi treated several residents of Atlanta’s Patients of Loving Arms Hospice to a day at the movies. The Outkast luminary and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters to screen Black Panther for the residents and their families, according to Fox 5.

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed explained why it was important to the Hip Hop vet.

“It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well,” she said. “And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life.”

