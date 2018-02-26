How To Avoid Offending People You Admire With Your Cell Phone [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley says he meets a lot of people and even falls out with people every day over cell phones. It’s pretty rude to just stick a cell phone in a person’s face and take pictures without asking or even saying hello. But, Rickey Smiley says, when he puts the phone down out of his face, he gets vilified.

Da Brat, however, hates the sneaky photographers and recorders, who are trying to act like they’re texting at a distance, but are really snapping away. All these different technological pet peeves boil down to manners and consideration for other people. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

