How Juicy Shut Down DeRay Davis’ Dreams Of Them Together [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 3 hours ago
DeRay Davis was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! DeRay talked about his dreams of he and Juicy getting together, until Juicy swiftly shut it all down. Then, Juicy talks about the current dealings on “Little Women: Atlanta,” which comes on Wednesday nights at 9pm C. Tanya, who’s expecting a baby, was mad at her because one of her baby daddies reached out to Juicy and wanted to talk. Juicy says she continues to go back and forth between the two, which caused Juicy to become the peacemaker.

Plus, Juicy talks about a confrontation she had with Minnie while locked in the popular interactive game, “Escape The Room” with the group. Check out this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos