LOL: You Won't Believe What Happens When One Woman Pretends To Be Quavo From Migos

Posted 3 hours ago
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

The idea that all Black people look alike is fake news that needs to cease as soon as possible.

But that same stereotype worked in one woman’s favor as she pretended to be Quavo from Migos and wound up getting an entire plane to herself — courtesy of Southwest Airlines — and some private lessons from the pilot.

 

Dede Collier’s finesse level is at an all time high. Do you think she looks like Quavo?

 

Photos