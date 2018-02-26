She Ready! Tiffany Haddish To Be First Black Woman To Host The MTV Movie And TV Awards

2018 is definitely Tiffany Haddish’s year!

Not only does she have a slew of films coming out and a new TV TBS comedy “The Last OG” dropping, but she us set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18.

She is the first Black woman to do so in the network’s history.

Haddish announced the news in a video on Instagram. “It’s gonna be off the chain! Because you know why? I’m hosting!” the “Girls Trip” star stressed. “And you know what that means ― it’s gonna be hilarious.”

Of course, MTV couldn't be happier. According to the HuffPost, in a statement, they said that the actress and author is "quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after actresses and comedic talents in television and film." Hey…we are here for all of it! Congrats Tiffany!

