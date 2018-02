Rickey Smiley’s Powerful Reminder To Never Lose Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During a Praise Break, Rickey Smiley had a powerful message to share. Even when it seems like nothing could possibly get better, we have to trust in God. God makes the sun rise and fall, and He woke you up this morning. So there’s no reason to worry about what man thinks- God is the one looking out for you.

When peter took his eyes off of Jesus, he began to sank, Rickey reminds us. Check out this exclusive videoto hear more of Rickey Smiley’s motivating reminder from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

