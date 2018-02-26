The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Taylor Girlz Perform Live, Spirited Sneak Peak Of Their Song, “Steal Her Man” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Taylor Girlz, Ti & Daysha Taylor, were hanging out with Juicy after the morning show. They talked about Wendy Williams‘ recent health scares- after fainting live on camera on Halloween, she is taking doctor’s orders and cancelling some shows. They also talked about phone etiquette, and people knowing when to put their phones away, or the proper way to ask someone you admire for a photo.

The Taylor Girlz empathize, and lament about how young the smart phone addiction starts nowadays.They also give us a special spirited live rendition of their song, “Steal Her Man.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

