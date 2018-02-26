The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Apparently, Rihanna and Ciara haven’t ever been friends with each other- in fact, they may have a bit of a rivalry. The other day, Ciara broke a reported silence between them by wishing Rihanna a 30th birthday. A closer look reveals that the two artists have been in the game together for a long time. So what caused the silence in the first place? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Future The Reason Ciara Isn’t Friends With The Kardashians Anymore? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Check Out Ciara’s Most Fashionable Moments

19 photos Launch gallery

Check Out Ciara’s Most Fashionable Moments

Continue reading Check Out Ciara’s Most Fashionable Moments

Check Out Ciara’s Most Fashionable Moments

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos