Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Apparently, Rihanna and Ciara haven’t ever been friends with each other- in fact, they may have a bit of a rivalry. The other day, Ciara broke a reported silence between them by wishing Rihanna a 30th birthday. A closer look reveals that the two artists have been in the game together for a long time. So what caused the silence in the first place? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Future The Reason Ciara Isn’t Friends With The Kardashians Anymore? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Do Mechie Know Who Leaked His Sex Tape With Blac Chyna? [Exclusive]
- Tamar And Vince Appeared On ‘The View’ To Speak On State Of Their Marriage And It Was Uncomfortable
- Why Donald Trump Is Calling For Teachers With Military Backgrounds [EXCLUSIVE]
- Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’ Feels Like A Scene Straight Out Of ‘Insecure’
- Uber Introduces A Cheaper Riding Service…And It’s Almost Like A Bus Stop
- Emotional K. Michelle Says Her Struggle With Drugs Ruined Her Reputation With Radio Stations
- Did Idris Elba Only Propose Because He’s Allegedly Expecting A Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On The Wakanda Travel Ban List
- Tee Grizzley Talks Meek Mill & Gives Advice To Those Recently Released From Prison [VIDEO]
- Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The Thirstiest Tweets?