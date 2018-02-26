She Loves Em’ For Real: Chance The Rapper And Other Celebs Who Stand With Mo’Nique

0 reads Leave a comment
Mo’Nique has been making headlines all month long since announcing her boycott against Netflix after feeling “underpaid and underappreciated.”
Folks have been coming for Mo’s neck on social media following some of her recent (heated) interviews.
However, it looks like the Queen of Comedy is getting just as much love as she is hate.
Even Chance The Rapper spoke out in support of Mo’Nique:
Chano isn’t the only one that feels like aunty Mo’ deserves some respeck on her name. Hit the flip for more celebs who support Mo’Nique at this time, my loves.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours