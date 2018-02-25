Akon’s Offer To Restore Power In Puerto Rico Was Turned Down

Akon’s has given electricity across Africa via his company Akon Lighting Africa, but he recently revealed that he also tried to provide power after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. He said he was turned down.

Akon told TMZ: “It’s politics, propaganda, and special interests. They didn’t care about the people—if that was the case, they would have allowed us to go in and provide the solution,” Akon said.

Power has been restored to 83.8 percent of Puerto Rico, but top officials are still unhappy with the recovery process post-Hurricane Maria. According to Akon, he could have fixed it in 30 days.

There is a genocide happening in Puerto Rico and we can’t keep turning away. https://t.co/n23RjrDLBw — ashley yates (@brownblaze) February 24, 2018

