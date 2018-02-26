Taylor Girlz On Accepting That They Are Their Own Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip-Hop and dance duo Taylor Girlz, made up of sisters Daysha and Ti Taylor, came through to the studio! They talked about working to gain a fanbase, growing their Instagram following and then translating them to YouTube, where they’ve reached a million subscribers. They talk about why sibling rivalries don’t really get in the way of their bond and partnership, and realizing that they are the only friends they have. They also share excitement to be performing at Rock-T‘s StompWars this year.
Daysha and Ti also recall the first time they realized how spirited and emotionally connected their fans are to them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
