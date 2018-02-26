Drake Chews Out Peter Rosenberg For Criticizing “God’s Plan” Video

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – As Drake’s “God’s Plan” single spends it fourth week at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, apparently everything isn’t all roses for the Toronto superstar.

Following the release of the “God’s Plan” video last week, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg questioned Drake’s intention behind the visual, which saw the 6 God give away almost $1 million to the people of Miami.

“Is it a little bit cheap to use those emotions of, ‘Look at this person in need getting something good,’ and transfer those emotions onto yourself?” Rosenberg said. “I don’t know the last time I saw a four-minute montage of ‘Look at all the nice things I do.’”

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: