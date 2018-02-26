Drake Chews Out Peter Rosenberg For Criticizing “God’s Plan” Video

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Drake Chews Out Peter Rosenberg For Criticizing “God’s Plan” Video

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – As Drake’s “God’s Plan” single spends it fourth week at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, apparently everything isn’t all roses for the Toronto superstar.

Following the release of the “God’s Plan” video last week, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg questioned Drake’s intention behind the visual, which saw the 6 God give away almost $1 million to the people of Miami.

“Is it a little bit cheap to use those emotions of, ‘Look at this person in need getting something good,’ and transfer those emotions onto yourself?” Rosenberg said. “I don’t know the last time I saw a four-minute montage of ‘Look at all the nice things I do.’”

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos