Mo’Nique Demolishes Charlamagne Tha God For Calling Her Donkey Of The Day

Sis wasn't playing around with the folks at "The Breakfast Club."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Mo’Nique had time on Friday!

The Oscar winner pulled out every receipt during her appearance on The Breakfast Club to confront Charlamagne tha God for naming her the “Donkey of the Day” back in January.

And from the jump, it was clear that Mo wasn’t playing around when she called Charlamagne’s government name, “Lenard” and why he called her DOTD.

“What you’re saying to the community is, as Black women, you’re devalued. And if you stand up and you make a stand and you say ‘We need equality’ and we have to say what’s right and what’s fair. And then a brother that looks like me from South Carolina [says] that ‘[I’m] the Donkey of the Day,’ you [Charlamagne] have to explain that to the community.”

Meanwhile, Charlamagne accused her of using the #TimesUp Movement to try to get money for herself. That, and she isn’t relevant by defending white women over her.

“When I heard you say that you wanted us to boycott [Netflix] because of racial and gender bias … I wanted to know why did you feel like you should have gotten whatever Chris Rock got, whatever Dave Chappelle got, whatever Amy Schumer got … We all know Mo’Nique is a legend, but we also know that those deals that Netflix are giving out are based on recent stand-up shows,” he said.

“I don’t think Amy Schumer is funny, but she did sell out 50 arenas around the world, including MSG, and HBO wanted her as well, so she created a bidding war on those stats, so I assume that’s the reason her number was at that place.”

However at the end of the program, Mo’Nique came for kill.
“You know what, brotha? You’re going to hear yourself a lot from me lately. You’re going to hear yourself around the world. We have to explain brothas like you, we do. And, when we watched that movie Birth of a Nation and we saw that man walk his wife into that master’s house, we watched him walk his wife in. Then we watched him go back and get ’em— you’re that brotha,” she concluded.
Watch it for yourself:

 

Of course, there are folks on Twitter that had her back for this interview:

The one thing we can always say about Mo is that she always comes with the receipts!

