Rickey Smiley Tells The Story Of Investigating His Mysteriously Creepy Hotel [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has been hopping from city to city on his book tour. When he got to a swanky hotel called “The Mansion” in Savannah, something felt a little off. The hotel was an extra expensive one, booked for him by the book fair. Rickey looked around and noticed some little things that weren’t right; his headboard was too high, the bathroom sink was weirdly decorated. As Rickey looked around the room some more, there were even more aspects of the decor that freaked him out!

As left his room to go investigate switching hotels, he noticed strange “lady-monster” photos lining the hallway. After he took off running to the front desk, he found out that there was a specific reason why he was feeling so disturbed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

