The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Tells The Story Of Investigating His Mysteriously Creepy Hotel [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley has been hopping from city to city on his book tour. When he got to a swanky hotel called “The Mansion” in Savannah, something felt a little off. The hotel was an extra expensive one, booked for him by the book fair. Rickey looked around and noticed some little things that weren’t right; his headboard was too high, the bathroom sink was weirdly decorated. As Rickey looked around the room some more, there were even more aspects of the decor that freaked him out!

As left his room to go investigate switching hotels, he noticed strange “lady-monster” photos lining the hallway. After he took off running to the front desk, he found out that there was a specific reason why he was feeling so disturbed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Here For Vision Boards [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Prove Theory That Gary With Da Tea’s Butt Rag Gave Him Pink Eye [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos