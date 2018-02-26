The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Tyler Perry & Wakanda Will Collide For Future “Black Panther” Films [EXCLUSIVE]

With “Black Panther” taking over the nation, movie execs are already looking at the future of the franchise, and all the Wakanda sequels to come. Tyler Perry is one of many film producers looking to cash in on the next era of “Black Panther” movies. And according to Special K, he’s already floating some ideas around. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

