Conservatives Show Their Racist Colors, Claim They Only Elected Former RNC Chair ‘Because He Was A Black Guy’

Photo by

News
Home > News

Conservatives Show Their Racist Colors, Claim They Only Elected Former RNC Chair ‘Because He Was A Black Guy’

CPAC is continuing their hateful speeches.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Steele was the first and only chair of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011. At first, Republicans were excited to have “diversity” as the face of their problematic party. Nonetheless, Steele was attacked from the beginning, especially by Rush Limbaugh who Steele was once said was “the de facto leader of the Republican Party.” Now, over seven years later, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), communication director Ian Walters commented on Steele’s brief run as the chair of the RNC. See below:

His full comments were, “We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a Black guy, that was the wrong thing to do. Also, Michael Steele was in the room.

Michael Steele told The Observer, “I wanted to talk to [CPAC chair] Matt Schlapp first, but I think it’s painfully stupid what he said. If he feels that way I’d like him to come say that to my face. And then I’d like him to look at my record and see what I did. I can’t believe an official of CPAC would go onstage in front of an audience and say something like that. I’ve been a strong supporter of CPAC for many years and I thought they raised them better than that here.”  Well, believe it Michael. It doesn’t shock me at all, it shocks me that anyone would be shocked. Yes, Steele’s resume is impressive, but he had to have seen the racial resentment rising even higher when President Barack Obama was elected. There were several Republicans in congress who even subscribed to the birther theory.

SOURCE: The Observer

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos