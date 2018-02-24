News
Cringeworthy Co-Parenting Chronicles : Matt Barbes Tries To Bury The Hatchet But Gets Axed By Ex Gloria Govan

Posted 15 hours ago
Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes’ Attempt At Peace Fails Miserably

Former NBA player Matt Barnes seemed ready to bury the hatchet with ex-wife Gloria Govan in a recent Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. But things escalated quickly when Govan left a few petty comments under the post to remind him that things ain’t sweet between the two and Barnes followed up with a clap back of his own.

 

 

Barnes also followed up the birthday post with something more fitting for the relationship that we’ve grown to know over the years:

‼️ Back on my Pac shit! #PowerToThePeople on the way ✊🏽

A post shared by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) on

 

