Music
Home > Music

Quincy Jones Apologies For Spilling Everyone’s Tea

All six of Quincy's daughters hold family intervention for the jazz producer.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2013 Inductee Press Conference

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Quincy Jones is apologizing for telling other people’s secrets in some recent interviews.

Sometimes, you need to get your elders in check.

The jazz producer spilled several pots of tea during his recent chats with Vulture and GQ. He opened up about everything from Michael Jackson’s music to Richard Pryor’s trysts with Marlon Brando. He even revealed some secrets of his own love life!

Now that some time has passed since his headline-grabbing revelations, Quincy’s doing some serious damage control. The music genius realized he’d said entirely too much when he sat down with his daughters for a family intervention.

He issued a statement on Twitter, apologizing for his actions and revealed that he’s three years sober.

“I am an imperfect man & I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it,” he wrote, adding that he wanted his apology to be as public as his gossip. “I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example.”

Quincy expressed that he was sorry to have upset his friends and thanked his fans for trying to reign him in at a time when he was not immediately concerned with the effects of his words.

“I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended, and I am especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me and those who aren’t,” he said. “Even though sometimes it’s difficult to receive criticism and discipline (especially publicly), I want you to know that I hear you. I hear ALL of you…& I thank you.”

Quincy apologizes.. come thru daughters!!!!!! #quincyjones

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

RELATED STORIES:

Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Othe

Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump

Tevin Campbell Takes To Twitter To Address The Rumor That Quincy Jones Molested Him

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 15 hours ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 16 hours ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 17 hours ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 2 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 2 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 2 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 3 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 3 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 4 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 4 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 4 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 7 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos