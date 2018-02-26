Did Idris Elba Only Propose Because He’s Allegedly Expecting A Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Sad news today, Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband, Duane Martin file for divorce. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the two might be having financial issues and it probably led to the separation. Some also allege that because she might be going back on television with Martin Lawrence her husband might not like it.

Idris Elba recently proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre and it might be because she is pregnant. Gary wasn’t too happy about that and doesn’t think it’s a good reason to get married. Elba has yet to confirm it, but we will just wait and see.

