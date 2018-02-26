The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Idris Elba Only Propose Because He’s Allegedly Expecting A Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Sad news today, Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband, Duane Martin file for divorce. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the two might be having financial issues and it probably led to the separation. Some also allege that because she might be going back on television with Martin Lawrence her husband might not like it.

Idris Elba recently proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre and it might be because she is pregnant. Gary wasn’t too happy about that and doesn’t think it’s a good reason to get married. Elba has yet to confirm it, but we will just wait and see.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Fiancèe Writes Beautiful Note To Her Future Husband

RELATED: Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Idris Elba Dresses In All White For His Daughter’s Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Idris Elba’s New Bae [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Idris Elba’s New Bae [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Idris Elba’s New Bae [PHOTOS]

Idris Elba’s New Bae [PHOTOS]

Idris Elba's girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre is serving on the red carpet, on the arm of one of the most desired men in Hollywood.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos