Why Donald Trump Is Calling For Teachers With Military Backgrounds [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 34 mins ago
0 reads
Drake has been doing his thing lately and recently pulled a Kanye West by leaving the Jordan brand. The rapper is heading to Adidas so that he can have more creative control. He plans on making Adidas a sneaker everyone wants to have again.

A school deputy has been suspended after he didn’t help inside the Florida school massacre. Donald Trump is now calling for teachers with military experience so that they can carry guns at school. Lastly, Drexel makes history after overcoming a 34 point deficit.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos