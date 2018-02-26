Why Donald Trump Is Calling For Teachers With Military Backgrounds [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake has been doing his thing lately and recently pulled a Kanye West by leaving the Jordan brand. The rapper is heading to Adidas so that he can have more creative control. He plans on making Adidas a sneaker everyone wants to have again.

Follow @TheRSMS

A school deputy has been suspended after he didn’t help inside the Florida school massacre. Donald Trump is now calling for teachers with military experience so that they can carry guns at school. Lastly, Drexel makes history after overcoming a 34 point deficit.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Could Teachers Walking Out Stop School Shootings?

RELATED: Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Football Coach Being Labeled A Hero After Shielding Students From Gunfire

The Latest: