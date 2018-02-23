Black History Artist Spotlight : Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is one of the most successful pop singers of all time. The singer started her career in the 1970s, appearing on variety show The Jacksons and went on to appear in other TV shows, including Good Times and Fame. Although she signed a record deal with A&M Records in 1982, it was her third solo album Control that catapulted her into icon status. In 1991, she signed the first of two record breaking, multimillion dollar contracts with Virgin Records, establishing her as one of the highest paid artists in the music industry. By the end of the 1990s, Janet was named the second most successful artists in the decade. Janet continued her reign in the music and film industries and in 2015, she partnered with BMG Rights Management to launch her own record label Rhythm Nation. Janet has sold over 160 million records and is said to be worth over $175 million.

TRIVIA

Janet was born Janet Damita Jo Jackson on May 16, 1966 in Gary, Indiana to Katherine and Joe Jackson .

Has been married to Wissam Al Mana since 2012.

since 2012. The RIAA lists Janet as the eleventh best-selling female artists in the United States.

Janet holds the record for the most consecutive top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female artist with 18.

In 2008, Billboard magazine released its list of the Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists, placing her at number seven, while in 2010, ranking her fifth among the “Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years”.

Janet was paid $3 million for Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) . She was paid an extra $1 million for the song "Doesn't Really Matter" for the film soundtrack.

With her 1986 song "When I Think of You", Janet and her brother, Michael Jackson, became the first siblings in the rock era to have #1 songs as soloists.

Was Voted one of the “10 Sexiest Women of 2001” by the readers of Black Men magazine.

Was ranked #77 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Women of Rock N Roll

In February 2004, during the half-time show of Super Bowl XXXVIII (38), her right breast was “accidentally” exposed when co-performer Justin Timberlake reached around and grabbed a detachable part of her breastplate-like outfit. They admit that they privately planned the move after rehearsals had ended, but still maintain that the exposure was accidental in that a red bra was to be revealed, not her bare breast.

Was to appear as Lena Horne in a biopic due to be released in 2004. But Lena changed her mind after the SuperBowl "breast-baring" incident.

Attended Lanai Road Elementary School in Encino, California.

Attended Portola Middle School in Tarzana, California. Was teased and harassed by kids because of her fame on Good Times (1974).

(1974). Attended and graduated from Valley Professional School, an institution where most children were entertainers or actors (1984).

Is the only woman singer in the history of Rock & Roll to score five back to back #1 studio albums on the Billboard Album’s chart. “Control”, “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation”, “Janet”, “The Velvet Rope” and “All For You” all reached #1, together selling more than 60 million copies worldwide. Her albums “Design of a Decade” and “Damita Jo” both reached top 3.

When Janet appeared on the controversial cover of Rolling Stone magazine, she was topless except for the hands of then husband Rene Elizondo, who had “hand-cupped” her breasts for the shot as captured by photographer Patrick DeMarchelier.

QUOTES

Janet on living your dreams : “Dreams can become a reality when we possess a vision that is characterized by the willingness to work hard, a desire for excellence, and a belief in our right and our responsibility to be equal members of society.”

Janet on if she wasn't a performer : "If I wasn't singing, I'd probably be, probably an accountant."

Janet on competition : "Competition is great. And as long as it's friendly and not a malicious thing, then I think it's cool."

Janet on her legacy : "I would hope my legacy would be bringing smiles to faces. Happiness with my music."

Janet on overeating : "When I'm feeling down on myself or not feeling good about who I am, or maybe something happened and I'm feeling depressed, I eat to fill that void. Afterwards I'll beat myself up about it. I regret doing it, but I'll turn around and do it again."

Janet on her beliefs: "I believe in a higher power. I believe in inspiration."

