Tee Grizzley Talks Meek Mill & Gives Advice To Those Recently Released From Prison [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 35 mins ago
It seems just like yesterday that Tee Grizzley was released from his jail cell and recorded the hit song “First Day Out, which change his life forever, since in the last year Grizzley has quickly risen to the top and become one of the top names in hip-hop.

That being said, he is never one to forget where he comes from and what it’s like being locked up. So when he stopped by Hot 96.3’s backstage studio to chat with Dani D, she couldn’t help but ask him about rapper Meek Mill, who was in the remix of his “First Day Out” record and  is currently locked up violating his probation.

Check out the clip above, to see what he had to say about speaking to Meek Mill and his own experience with prison.

Plus, it doesn’t stop there, he also talks about being on Cold Summer Tour with Jeezy, his upcoming debut album, Activated and he even played fun game of Dani’s Goodie Bag, where he answered some intriguing questions!

Watch the full video interview below!

