Nipsey Hussle Breaks Down His Musical Statement, Shares Importance Of Being Patient On Your Grind

It’s been a long time coming, but Nipsey Hussle‘s full album (Victory Lap) is finally here and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for!

During his first visit to Baltimore, the Cali-bred rapper dropped in on Animal House to discuss the making of what some are already calling the best album of 2018. He says his mission was to make a statement and Porkchop and Squirrel could both agree that it did.

In addition to the timeless music, he revealed that he’s also working on a crime/thriller film called 38 (written by Deon Taylor) and broke down what makes his store and the swap meat in Los Angeles unique. He’s a business, man!

Press play up top to watch him explain why he waited to drop his first album, how he infused inspiration from his favorite musical influences into a unique sound of his own, and where he’s going to get his first Baltimore chicken box from!

