Here Are The Attacks, Accusations and Hate Spewing From Trump’s CPAC Talk

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Here Are The Attacks, Accusations and Hate Spewing From Trump’s CPAC Talk

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CPAC

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Twitter is already having a field day.

 

Trump’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech on Friday morning felt like a circus act to many who were watching. The president played ringleader, crafting a show that came off as nothing more than a public attempt to fan the flames of impeachment by firing up his base audience.

Trump did his usual pomp-and-circumstance routine: lie, deny and attack. Let’s start with his little trick of trying to make Hillary Clinton‘s freedom disappear. Trump called Clinton a “crooked candidate” before the crowd erupted in a chant of “Lock her up.” Watch this below:

Trump also tried to make arguments against arming teachers disappear, too. He doubled down on teachers carrying concealed weapons, saying that would have stopped the Parkland Florida shooting tragedy. And in an expected move, he praised the NRA.

He also tried to pull a stunt with the Democrats, juggling hateful comments about them and immigrants. He told the audience that Democrats were “unresponsive” about DACA and were dead wrong for acting on behalf of “alien immigrants” and sanctuary cities. Then, he tried to keep pushing for his U.S.-Mexico border wall to appear.

As for the rest of Trump’s show, he went for the smoke and mirrors act. The president claimed that he had the “most successful first year of any presidency.” (WTF?) He praised his pick of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, slammed Obamacare for the millionth time and touted that Black unemployment “lowest of the low” line again. Oh heck no!

Though his base may have been buying what Trump was selling, one man in the crowd was not. Kudos, sir.

‘Traitor! He’s a traitor! Shame on conservatives! Shame on you,” a protester screamed while he was escorted out of the event.

Here are some of the other folks who gave support for the unofficial #TimesUp on Trump movement.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Whoopi Tried To School Mo’Nique On ‘The View’ This Morning

The Wake Up: Meet The Cowardly Cop Who Didn’t Try To Stop The Florida Shooting; Flying High From Vegas; New Flint Water Crisis?

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

First and Second Video and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 4 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 5 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 6 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 6 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 1 week ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos