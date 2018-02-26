Wakanda Bae: Which ‘Black Panther’ Star Caused The Thirstiest Tweets?

A major debate has popped off on Twitter that has left folks breathless, sweaty, and searching for the nearest gallon of water.

As you might know, Black Panther was released last week and it accomplished many things. Not only did it smash box office records, but it also gained praise from critics and fans alike.

But possibly more important, the film solidified certain stars as sex symbols, leaving people’s regular decorum in shambles.

Three guys in particular had the Twitter-verse parched.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

And newcomer Winston Duke as M’Baku

Folks were not ready.

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Winston Duke really walk this earth knowing they fine as hell and I can’t take it. Whew lord. pic.twitter.com/E2EFqeFxCE — killmonger stan account (@thispIacehoteI) February 21, 2018

Friendships were questioned as people hotly debated which Black Panther bae deserved to be king of Wakanda (or king of the collective fantasy).

Swipe through to peep the thirstiest tweets for each BP star. Warning: Some arguments resulted in some NSFW confessions.

