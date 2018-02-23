News
One Brave New York Woman Fights And Stabs A Masturbating Subway Attacker

Another day, another Subway creep exposed.

On Friday, a 42-year old woman wrestled a switchblade away from a creep on the Brooklyn bound R train who masturbated in front of her. The assailant, Reggie Frank, proceeded to drench the woman with pepper spray, but what he didn’t know is that her self-defense game was on point. Their scuffle spilled onto the platform, where she gained control of the knife and stabbed Frank in the arm and chest.

The brave woman’s sister told reporters, “There was someone on the platform who helped her. She’s been sleeping more than anything else. I am beside myself. I can’t imagine this happening. She’s always been strong. I just want (Frank) to be brought up on charges. I want him to be off the streets. I don’t want this to happen to another person. It could have been a child.”

Police say that Frank has a lengthy rap sheet, including assault, public nudity and (you guessed it) masterbating on the subway. The 47-year old offender’s arraignment is currently pending.

Would you have done the same thing if you were the woman? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

