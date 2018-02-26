Do Mechie Know Who Leaked His Sex Tape With Blac Chyna? [Exclusive]

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
Mechie has been in the news lately because of an alleged sex tape with Blac Chyna has leaked all over the internet. How did this happen? Who’s the blame? Mechie us the details on who he feels are to blame on the matter. Also Blac Chyna’s “skills” have come into question but is she really that bad in the bedroom or was it just a bad night?
We also get the scoop on what really happened behind the breakup of 4EY the Future. Mechie reveals what you may not have seen with The Fam.
Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.Source:Getty 1 of 7
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.Source:Splash News 2 of 7
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.Source:Instagram 7 of 7