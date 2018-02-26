Uber Introduces A Cheaper Riding Service…And It’s Almost Like A Bus Stop

9 O'Clock News
Uber Introduces A Cheaper Riding Service…And It’s Almost Like A Bus Stop

Posted 34 mins ago
Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

For all you Uber riders there will soon be an even cheaper way to travel but it comes with a catch.

Uber’s calling it an ‘Express Pool,’ but to us it sounds like an Uber Bus Stop.

The ride-sharing company announced the service Wednesday, with the option made immediately available to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver. On Thursday, the service will expand to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Miami, joining Boston and San Francisco (where it already piloted) before rolling out nationwide at a yet-to-be announced date.

What makes Express Pool so cheap compared to the standard Pool and UberX options is that it corrals multiple people to pickup points, where users are expected to walk and share the same car, to offer discounted fares. The company says the new service will be up to 50% cheaper than UberPool and up to 75% cheaper than UberX.

