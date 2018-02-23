Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats

Many schools in Central Ohio are on high alert after receiving threats on social media some referencing shootings.

The Graham School, Lancaster High, Licking Heights Central Middle School, Lakewood Schools and Logan-Hocking High schools have all closed after receiving threats on social media. For the schools that remained open, The Columbus Police Department have heightened their security presence.

The Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus City Schools held a news conference to talk about recent threats received on social media.

Westerville South is locked down while Blendon Middle School, Pointview Elementary and the Academic Enrichment Center were all locked out after a juvenile was reported in the area with a gun. Locked out means that police are closely monitoring who comes in and out of the schools. No specific threat was made to the school but one person is reportedly in custody. The lockdowns at these schools were lifted at 10:45am

There have been at least 13 threats to Central Ohio Schools this week.

