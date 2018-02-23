9 O'Clock News
Big Sean Reveals Puma Collaboration For 50th Anniversary

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

 

Puma’s 50th anniversary is here and they teamed up with Big Sean to release some new kicks. Big Sean collaboration with Puma is a new look to the original Puma’s. They are set to release March 22.

The shoes are a remake of the suede classic, and are the “White Whisper” premium suede. Sean’s branding signature is on the sides and the heel tab is green, white and blue. Along with white matching laces and a white sole.

Check out the shoes below:

Photos