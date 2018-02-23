R. Kelly Gets Evicted From Two Of His Atlanta Homes

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

R. Kelly Gets Evicted From Two Of His Atlanta Homes

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 51 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R. Kelly just got the boot from two of his properties for falling behind on the rent.

According to the court documents, the homes Kelly has been evicted from are on Old Homestead Trail and Saint Devon Crossing.

These were the same homes that were “ransacked” in 2017 after a former associate of Kelly’s, Alfonso L. Walker, allegedly broke into them and sold many of the items inside. The 50-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in December and charged with theft and burglary. READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 50 mins ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 50 mins ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 22 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 1 day ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 3 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos