R. Kelly Gets Evicted From Two Of His Atlanta Homes

R. Kelly just got the boot from two of his properties for falling behind on the rent.

According to the court documents, the homes Kelly has been evicted from are on Old Homestead Trail and Saint Devon Crossing.

These were the same homes that were “ransacked” in 2017 after a former associate of Kelly’s, Alfonso L. Walker, allegedly broke into them and sold many of the items inside. The 50-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in December and charged with theft and burglary. READ MORE

