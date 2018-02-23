Tiffany Haddish becomes the First Black Woman to host the MTV Movie Awards

Tiffany Haddish becomes the First Black Woman to host the MTV Movie Awards

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 52 mins ago
This has been a great Black History Month so far and its getting even better for comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish. The “Girls Trip” Star just announced via Instagram that she will be the Host of this years MTV Movie and TV awards. Since the award show started in 1992 there has only been 5 Black host making Haddish the 6th and the 1st Black woman. The past years has been amazing for Haddish not only having a smash hit in the box office but she also has a Times Best seller with “The Last Black Unicorn”. Not to mention all of the roles she is slated to star in including TBS sitcom “The Last OG” with Tracey Morgan and “Night school” with Kevin Hart. The MTv Movie Awards goes live Monday June 18th, Let us know in the comments below if you are gonna check out Tiffany Haddish Mtv Movie Awards debut.

