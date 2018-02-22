Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s Work For ‘All The Stars’

Uh oh, this could get messy.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Everyone is still on a high after seeing the excellent and record-breaking film Black Panther. However, there is one person who may have a different perspective on the film, particularly its soundtrack. An artist is suing both Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly stealing her work for their video for the single All The Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack.

Reported by TMZ, Kendrick Lamar and SZA should be prepared to lawyer up because an independent artist is suing them both for allegedly stealing her artwork that was featured in the music video for the duo’s song All The Stars. Artist Lina Iris Viktor says that even after she refused permission to use her artworks, titled “Constellations I,” “Constellations II” and “Constellations III,” they were stolen and used in the video anyway.

Via TMZ:

[Lina Iris Viktor] claims reps for the movie contacted her twice — in 2016 and as recently as January — asking her to lend her work to the movie or create new work for it … but she said no. According to the docs, they did it anyway, which she calls “both an egregious violation of federal law and an affront to the artist, her livelihood, her legacy and to artists everywhere.”

Viktor claims the vid tries to mimic the “unique look and feel” of her works, but also uses “specific copyrightable elements” such as “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.”

She’s suing for damages and she wants an injunction prohibiting Kendrick and SZA from using her artwork to promote the soundtrack.

In an interview with Okay Player Viktor addressed the lawsuit and accused the film of hypocrisy, stating “It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”

At press time, there has been no response to the lawsuit from either Kendrick Lamar, SZA or director Ryan Coogler.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming Soon

GOP Congresswoman Says Most Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 12 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 13 hours ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 18 hours ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 3 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 7 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 7 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 1 week ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos