Did Blac Chyna Leak Her Own Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna became a trending topic on social media after a sex tape video leaked of her. Her boo, Mechie mentioned that only she had the video so it had to be her. A lot of people commented that the tape wasn’t exciting and a rumor is going around that Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian laughed at it.
Will Smith is everyone’s favorite person on Instagram. He has inspiring quotes, funny videos and over 10 million followers. Lastly, Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show because of health concerns.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture
RELATED: Why Everyone Is Disappointed In Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage
The Latest:
- Why Young Dolph Wasn’t Arrested With His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]
- 10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every 20-Something Can Relate To
- Did Trey Songz Pop A Woman In The Mouth? [EXCLUSIVE]
- 5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse) Than Fergie’s
- Woman Hides From Cops By Standing Very, Very Still Under Laundry Basket [EXCLUSIVE]
- Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting & Hitting Woman With Car
- Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own Late-Night Show ‘Get Into It Forizzle’
- Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll In Chief
- Golden State Warriors Will Spend Time With Local Kids Instead Of Visiting The White House
- CNN’s Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said ‘I Don’t Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself’