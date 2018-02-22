Walnut Hills Students Walk Out in Protest Over Gun Violence

Walnut Hills Students Walk Out in Protest Over Gun Violence

Written By: Nia Noelle

The tragedy at the Florida High school that resulted in seventeen students being killed by one of their peers that was suspended has reached to our own community in Cincinnati.  Walnut Hills High School students walked out of class yesterday in protest of gun violence in schools.

About two hundred students walked out of class chanting in protest.  The Walnut Hills students joined other students across the nation for a walk out to let legislators know that they were serious about gun control.  The students had support from their principal, John.  There is another national walk out planned for April 20th.

Photos